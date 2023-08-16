Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged lower for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,560, down Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,812 per 10 gram, down Rs 162 or 0.27%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 69,965, up Rs 11 or 0.02%. On the holiday curtailed Tuesday, Gold futures ended with minor gains of Rs 73 per 10 gram while Silver futures fell by Rs 40 per kg. Indian commodity markets resumed trading in the second session after remaining shut between 9 and 5 pm on account of Independence Day.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,934.80 per troy ounce, down $0.40 or 0.02% while Silver futures were trading at $22.650, down $0.006 or 0.030%. price of spot gold was flat at $1,900.90 per ounce . U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,933. Gold on Tuesday dropped to as low as $1,895.50 an ounce, its weakest level since end-June,

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, extended declines to hit their lowest level since January 2020 at 894.43 metric tonne. Price of spot silver was up 0.1% at $22.52 an ounce and platinum down 0.1% to $887.81. Palladium gained 0.2% to $1,237.40.