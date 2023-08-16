CPM Secretary Dismisses Allegations Against CM’s Daughter, Veena’s Firm Defunct

CPM state secretary M V Govindan addressed the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T Veena, regarding her firm’s contract with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). He highlighted that Veena’s company had already ceased operations. “How do two companies publicize contract details? Veena’s firm provided services for the received amount,” he stated during the Secular Street program hosted by DYFI in Elayavoor.

The clarification followed Govindan’s departure from a press conference where he faced questions about Veena’s payment from a mining firm. He emphasized that the party’s stance on family members’ financial matters remains consistent, drawing parallels with previous instances involving other party members’ relatives.

Reacting to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s claims, Govindan expressed CPM’s willingness to crosscheck the election affidavit of PWD minister and Veena’s husband, P A Mohammed Riyas.

Govindan criticized the media’s treatment of the chief minister’s family, accusing them of ignoring clarifications and adopting an anti-Communist stance. Notably, he omitted mentioning the Income Tax Department’s flagging of Rs 1.72 crore received by Veena and her firm Exalogic during 2017–20, terming it an “illegal transaction”. A settlement board bench had confirmed that the money was paid for unrendered services.

The ruling front has faced criticism from Congress and BJP after Malayala Manorama reported on CMRL’s payment to Veena’s firm without receiving services.