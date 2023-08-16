CSIR team introduces a new all-weather lotus type with 108 petals

To celebrate the 77th Independence Day, the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) unveiled an enhanced version of the national flower Lotus. This new variety, named ‘Namoh 108,’ boasts 108 petals and is designed to be more resilient to various weather conditions. The technology intervention by NBRI allows this lotus variety to bloom for an extended period of 10 months, spanning from March to December.

During the launch, CSIR director general N Kalaiselvi presented ‘Namoh 108’ at the week-long festival named ‘One Week One Lab Programme,’ which commenced on Monday. The number ‘108’ was chosen due to its religious significance, coupled with the reverence of the lotus in Indian culture.

Notably, the inception of this improved lotus variety has its roots in Manipur. Scientists from NBRI brought the variety from the northeastern state for research purposes. Importantly, ‘Namoh 108’ is distinctive for being the first lotus variety with a completely sequenced genome. This feature ensures the plant’s survival and safeguards it from the risk of extinction that many other flowers and plants face.

According to Dr. KJ Singh, the project’s head researcher, the enhanced ‘Namoh 108’ variety displays superior weather resilience compared to other lotus varieties. It boasts an exceptional flowering duration, spanning from March to December, setting it apart from the typical 4-5 month flowering cycle of other varieties. The ‘Namoh 108’ lotus features large light pink petals, with flowers reaching up to 10 inches in diameter.

In addition to the flower variety, CSIR-NBRI also introduced products made from lotus fiber, including apparel, and a perfume named ‘Frotus,’ crafted from Lotus plants. This innovative endeavor by the CSIR-NBRI contributes to preserving the cultural and botanical heritage of India while pushing the boundaries of scientific advancement.