Demise of Indian Football Icon Mohammed Habib Shakes the Sports World

Former India captain and iconic footballer Mohammed Habib, who received accolades from none other than Brazilian legend Pele, passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday following an extended battle with illness. Aged 74, he is survived by his wife, four daughters, and a son.

Habib, renowned for his contributions in Kolkata, spent several decades there before relocating to Hyderabad a few years ago. The last year saw him bedridden due to dementia and Parkinson’s Syndrome. He breathed his last around 4 pm at his residence in Toli Chowki, Hyderabad.

Born on July 17, 1949, in Hyderabad, Habib represented India from 1965 to 1975. He played a pivotal role in the golden generation that secured a bronze medal in the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok, led by fellow state-mate Syed Nayeemuddin and managed by the legendary P. K. Banerjee. Habib also contributed to securing third place in the Merdeka Tournament in 1970 and performing well in the Pesta Sukan Cup in Singapore in 1971.

In his 35 international appearances, Habib netted 11 goals after making his debut against Thailand in the 1967 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

Habib’s mastery on the Kolkata grounds earned him the moniker “Bade Miyan” and comparisons to Indian Pele. He represented all three Kolkata giants during his 17-year domestic career: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting Club. Despite this, fans respected him for his skills and stature.

Acknowledged for his brilliance, Habib was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1980. Though hailing from Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana), he also represented Bengal in domestic competitions, aiding them in securing the Santosh Trophy in 1969, where he emerged as the top scorer with 11 goals.

Habib clinched the Santosh Trophy five times (1965, 1969, 1971, 1972, and 1975), the Calcutta Football League 10 times, the Durand Cup five times, the Rovers Cup seven times, the IFA Shield four times, and the Federation Cup twice with clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

He received the East Bengal Bharat Gaurav Award in 2016 and the Bangabibhushan in 2018 from the West Bengal government, recognizing him as the “First Professional Football player” of the state.

A player of exceptional skills and on-field presence, Habib was known for shining in critical moments. He scored winning goals in three Durand Cup finals for East Bengal over seven seasons. Habib’s prowess was evident when he faced Pele’s Cosmos Club, impressing both with his goal and King Pele’s praise during an exhibition match in Kolkata.

After retiring, Habib coached the Tata Football Academy and served as the chief coach of the Indian Football Association academy in Haldia, West Bengal. His influence extended to coaching Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting as well.