Enhancing judicial infrastructure: 27 new courtrooms, 51 extra judge chambers in Supreme Court

Highlighting the necessity to modernize the Supreme Court’s infrastructure for greater accessibility and inclusivity, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud disclosed plans for a two-phase expansion. He emphasized that the judicial system’s strength lies in providing justice regardless of case outcomes. He stressed the importance of individuals finding confidence that unjust arrests, property demolitions, or unlawful property attachments would be addressed by Supreme Court judges.

During an event organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to commemorate Independence Day, the CJI detailed the expansion initiative. The new building will house 27 additional courts, 51 judges’ chambers, four registrar courtrooms, 16 registrar chambers, and other facilities for legal professionals and litigants. The proposal is pending approval from the Department of Justice.

The expansion will unfold in two stages. Initially, the museum and annexe building will be replaced to construct 15 courtrooms, judges’ chambers, an SCBA library, and more. Subsequently, sections of the current court complex will be demolished to create 12 courtrooms, judges’ chambers, registrar courts, and related spaces. The CJI applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commending the Supreme Court’s efforts to publish judgments in regional languages. He expressed the objective of translating all 35,000 judgments from the court’s history into various Indian languages. Currently, 9,423 judgments have been translated, with 8,977 in Hindi and the remainder in different regional languages