Experience the ‘Mangolicious’ Dream Cake: Give This Recipe a Shot!

Indulge in the beloved sensation among dessert enthusiasts, the chocolate dream cake, which has gained widespread recognition on social media. Now, introducing a novel iteration: the mango dream cake, destined to become the ultimate indulgence for mango aficionados. A culinary marvel that promises a taste of pure paradise, this ‘mangolicious’ dream cake is set to captivate your taste buds.

Ingredients:

For Mango Cake:

– 1 cup maida/wheat flour

– ¼ cup mango pulp

– ½ cup sugar

– ¼ cup oil

– 2 tablespoons milk

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– ½ teaspoon baking soda

– Yellow food colour (if desired)

– Salt

For Mango Mousse:

– 1 cup whipping cream

– ½ cup mango pulp

– ½ cup condensed milk

For Mango Ganache:

– 1 cup mango pulp

– 1 cup white chocolate

– 1 cup melted plain white chocolate

**Preparation:**

1. For the mango cake, begin by whisking 1/2 cup melted butter with 1/2 cup sugar.

2. Incorporate 1/4 cup mango pulp into the mixture and combine thoroughly.

3. Add 1 cup maida/wheat flour, a pinch of yellow food colour, a pinch of baking soda, and 1 teaspoon of baking powder. Mix until a thick batter forms.

4. Bake the batter in a preheated oven at 180°C for approximately 35 minutes.

5. While the cake cools, prepare the mango mousse. Whip 1 cup of whipping cream until well-textured.

6. Adjust the quantity of condensed milk according to the sweetness of the whipping cream, then add it to the mixture.

7. Once the mixture thickens, incorporate the remaining mango pulp and blend.

8. Refrigerate the mango mousse mixture.

9. For the mango ganache, heat the pulp of a whole mango and add 1 cup of white chocolate. Mix until well combined.

10. Assemble the cake in a container, starting with the cooled cake as the base.

11. Moisten the cake with a mixture of condensed milk and milk.

12. Layer a generous amount of the prepared mango mousse over the moistened cake.

13. Allow the assembly to chill in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

14. Afterward, spread the mango ganache over the chilled mousse layer.

15. Refrigerate for another 10 minutes.

16. Microwave or double-boil white chocolate and spread it as a top layer for the cake.

17. Optional: Decorate the cake with powdered cake pieces if desired.

18. Refrigerate the cake for 30 minutes before savoring this delectable creation.

Embrace the harmony of flavors and textures as you embark on a journey to indulge in the divine ‘mangolicious’ dream cake.