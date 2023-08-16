Flavorful Tex-Mex Chicken Meatball Salad Recipe

Here’s a recipe for Tex-Mex Chicken Meatball Salad:

Ingredients:

For the chicken meatballs:

– 1 pound ground chicken

– 1/2 cup breadcrumbs

– 1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese

– 1/4 cup finely chopped onion

– 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

– Salt and pepper to taste

For the salad:

– Mixed salad greens

– Cherry tomatoes, halved

– 1 cup corn kernels (canned, frozen, or grilled)

– 1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

– 1 avocado, diced

– Sliced red onion

– Grated cheddar cheese

For the dressing:

– 1/4 cup lime juice

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 teaspoon honey

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the chicken meatballs. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly distributed.

3. Form the mixture into small meatballs, about 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter.

4. Place the meatballs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in the preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes, or until the meatballs are cooked through and lightly browned.

5. While the meatballs are baking, prepare the salad ingredients. In a large bowl, toss together the mixed salad greens, cherry tomatoes, corn, black beans, avocado, red onion, and grated cheddar cheese.

6. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, honey, ground cumin, salt, and pepper to make the dressing.

7. Once the meatballs are done, allow them to cool slightly before adding them to the salad.

8. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss everything together to combine.

9. Divide the salad among serving plates, placing a few meatballs on top of each portion.

10. Serve the Tex-Mex Chicken Meatball Salad immediately and enjoy!

Feel free to customize the salad with any additional toppings or ingredients you prefer. Enjoy your flavorful Tex-Mex-inspired dish!