Gulf country announces two-month ban on kingfish trading and fishing

Muscat: Oman has banned the fishing and trading of kingfish for two months. The ban came into effect from August 15, 2023. It will remain till October 15, 2023. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) announced this.

Also Read: FIDE Chess World Cup: Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi enter quarterfinals

The Ministry urged all fishermen, fish carriers, companies and institutions who work in fishing, marketing and exporting kingfish to adhere to this. Kingfish will not be allowed to be traded or exported during the ban period unless it has been registered.