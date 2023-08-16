Kerala university to penalize MSM College for fake degree involvement

The Syndicate of Kerala University has made the decision to take disciplinary action against the authorities at MSM College, Kayamkulam, following a recent incident involving fake degree certificates.

In a notable case, Nikhil Thomas, a former leader of the Student Federation of India (SFI), managed to secure admission into the MCom course at the college using a counterfeit degree certificate and fabricated mark list.

The proposed actions will be directed towards the college’s Principal, the head of the Department of Commerce, and the designated information officer. The initial course of action involves serving show-cause notices to these three individuals. This resolution emerged from a Syndicate meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohan Kunnummal, which saw participation exclusively from nominated members.

Earlier on, the university had sought an explanation from MSM College’s management for enrolling Nikhil despite being alerted about the dubious nature of the documents submitted. The university’s communication stated that Nikhil had never been enrolled at the institution, exposing the forgery in the certificate bearing the name of Kalinga University in Odisha.

In response, the Kerala University Vice Chancellor ordered the cancellation of the equivalency certificate that Nikhil had presented from Kalinga University.

Furthermore, the college administration disclosed that Nikhil’s admission had been facilitated based on the recommendation of a senior member within the university’s Syndicate. This additional detail underscores the complexity of the situation at hand.