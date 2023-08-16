Know common sexual insecurities of men

Men are very sceptical and insecure about their looks, especially when it comes to sexual performance. They feel very awkward and weird about how they perform in bed and if they are able to please their partner or not.

Here are the common insecurities that men face when it comes to sexual performance:

Being insecure about penis size: This is the most common sexual insecurity y that men face. Most men are worried about their penis size. Many men worry that their penis is not large enough to satisfy their partners. Men fail to realise that their penis size doesn’t determine their sexual pleasure or prowess.

Having huge performance anxiety: Men may experience sexual performance anxiety which may directly affect their ability to achieve or maintain an erection. Sexual performance anxiety can be triggered by various factors such as stress, pressure to perform, body image concerns, etc. Communicating openly, applying relaxing techniques and seeking professional help can reduce this problem.

Having body image issues: Concerns about weight, muscle size, hair loss, or physical appearance may make someone feel very conscious of their body, especially when they are naked in front of another person, during foreplay or sex. Practising positive affirmations and feeling good about yourself can make you feel better about yourself.

Past sexual experiences: Inexperienced men may feel insecure about their sexual skills or lack of experience compared to their partners.

Not being able to please their partner: Men may worry about their ability to satisfy their partner sexually. This can lead to anxiety and self-doubt.