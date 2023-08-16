Messi’s Streak Continues as Inter Miami Advances to Leagues Cup Final

Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance once again, notching his ninth goal in six matches as Inter Miami dominated Philadelphia Union with a 4-1 victory, securing their spot in the Leagues Cup final on Tuesday.

Despite Philadelphia’s strong history and home advantage as MLS Cup finalists last year, Inter Miami presented a formidable challenge, especially since the addition of Argentinean striker Messi to their roster just last month.

The visiting Miami team wasted no time in making an impact, with Josef Martinez scoring within three minutes, capitalizing on a pass from Serhiy Kryvtsov. A mere 20 minutes into the match, Messi seized the opportunity, receiving a pass from Martinez near midfield, dribbling forward, and unleashing a shot that found its way past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Just before half-time, Jordi Alba extended Miami’s lead to 3-0, amplifying the disheartening atmosphere for the Union supporters. Fans expressed their frustration with boos as the home team retreated to the locker room.

Philadelphia managed to salvage a goal through Alejandro Bedoya in the 73rd minute, offering a glimmer of hope. However, Miami’s David Ruiz extinguished any chances of a comeback with a goal in the 84th minute, emphasizing Miami’s goal-scoring prowess, having amassed 21 goals in their last six matches.

In an exciting twist, Inter Miami is set to face Nashville SC in the upcoming final on Saturday. This marks Miami’s first-ever appearance in a club final, a milestone achievement for the team.

Furthermore, this triumph secures Miami’s debut entry into the CONCACAF Champions League next year, solidifying their presence on the regional stage.