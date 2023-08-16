Mob attacks Muslim boy dating Hindu girl, citing ‘Love jihad’

In an alarming incident at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus Railway station, a group of men, loudly chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ physically assaulted a Muslim man. Their claimed reason for the assault was his association with a Hindu girl. The event took place in July of this year, but the video recording of the incident emerged on social media recently, sparking widespread public condemnation.

The distressing video captures approximately 20 men forcefully dragging the Muslim youth from the railway station premises, subjecting him to a brutal beating. During the assault, the attackers can be heard repeatedly uttering ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Love jihad band karo,’ linking their actions to a controversial term.

Remarkably, the girl, who appears to be a minor, is seen beseeching the mob to spare the victim from further harm. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam indicated that no formal complaint had been filed with the police, as the jurisdiction over the incident falls under the purview of the Government Railway Police. Railway authorities have confirmed that they were alerted to the video’s existence on Tuesday and have initiated the process of registering the crime.

Waris Pathan, the spokesperson for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), shared the disturbing video on a social media platform and categorized the incident as an “assault in the name of love jihad.” He also directed questions towards the Mumbai police, seeking an explanation for the absence of action regarding the episode that transpired on the 21st of July. This event brings to light the concerning issue of communal tensions and violence spurred by interfaith relationships.