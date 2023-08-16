Moderate quake strikes Maharashtra’s Kolhapur region

On Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology reported a medium-intensity tremor measuring 3.4 magnitude in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district. The event occurred at a depth of 5 km around 6.45 am.

No immediate casualties or property damage were reported due to the tremor. Kolhapur is situated in western Maharashtra, approximately 375 km away from Mumbai.

Earlier, on August 11, the National Center for Seismology noted an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale, striking 112 km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The earthquake occurred at 02:56:12 Indian Standard Time (IST) and had a depth of 10 km.