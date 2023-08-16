Stian Jensen, the Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, has presented a daring perspective on the potential inclusion of Ukraine into NATO.

He put forth the idea that Ukraine could contemplate relinquishing certain disputed territories as a potential strategy to secure NATO membership.

Jensen’s proposal was framed as follows: “I believe a possible solution could be for Ukraine to relinquish territory in exchange for NATO membership. However, the decision on when and how to negotiate should rest with Ukraine itself,” according to the Verdens Gang newspaper.

Acknowledging Ukraine’s ongoing territorial dispute with Russia, Jensen emphasized that any decision regarding territorial concessions should be made independently by Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and determining its preferred terms for negotiations, as stated by the Russian news agency TASS.

Jensen recognized the intricacy of the situation, highlighting that Ukraine’s post-war status is already subject to negotiation.

He clarified that the concept of ceding territories to Russia has been introduced for consideration but refrained from presenting it as a definitive course of action.

The notion of trading territorial concessions for NATO membership was introduced as a potential avenue for resolution, rather than being stipulated as a mandatory condition.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin contributed to the discourse on conflict resolution, outlining essential principles to achieve peace.

Galuzin emphasized the imperative of safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty, underscoring its stance as a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear entity.

Furthermore, he stressed the need to acknowledge the changed realities in terms of territory, advocating for demilitarization, denazification, and protection of the rights of Russian-speaking citizens and national minorities, all within the framework of international law.

The dialogue regarding Ukraine’s potential route to NATO continues to be intricate, carrying substantial implications for regional stability and geopolitical dynamics.

As deliberations progress, the focal points encompass a range of considerations, from territorial concessions as a diplomatic strategy to preserving Ukraine’s sovereignty and safeguarding the rights of its diverse population.

Navigating negotiations, national autonomy, and collective security emerges as a central challenge within this evolving narrative.