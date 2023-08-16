Neymar signs two-year contract with Saudi’s Al-Hilal, departs PSG

CPM State Secretary M V Govindan addressed allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T Veena, regarding her firm’s contract with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). Govindan highlighted that Veena’s company had already ceased operations and emphasized, “Veena’s firm had provided services to the company for the amount received.” Speaking at the Secular Street programme in Elayavoor, Govindan also mentioned the separation of financial matters from party affairs, citing the example of the party’s response to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s sons’ allegations.

Responding to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s claims, Govindan asserted CPM’s willingness to crosscheck the election affidavit of PWD minister and Veena’s husband, P A Mohammed Riyas. Govindan criticized the media for targeting the chief minister’s family, stating, “Media houses have turned anti-Communist now. They only support right-wing politics.” However, he did not mention the Income Tax Department’s flagging of Rs 1.72 crore received by Veena and her firm, Exalogic, terming it an “illegal transaction.” The I-T Department’s settlement board bench had established that the payment was made for unrendered services.

This clarification follows Govindan’s exit from a press conference when questioned about Veena’s payment from a mining firm. The Congress and BJP had been critical of the ruling front after a Malayala Manorama report exposed CMRL’s payment to Veena’s firm without receiving any services.