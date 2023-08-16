Onam 2023: Indian Railways announces special train connecting these cities: Details

Nagercoil: The Indian Railways announced a special train connecting Panvel and Nagercoil via Mangaluru Junction. The decision was takne to cater the heavy rush of passengers during Onam. The national transporter will operate this special train for three round trips.

Train No. 06071, Nagercoil – Panvel Weekly Special leaves Nagercoil at 11.35 a.m. on Tuesdays, August 22, 29, and September 5 to reach Panvel at 10.45 p.m. the next day. Train No. 06072, Panvel – Nagercoil Weekly Special leaves Panvel at 12.10 a.m. on Thursdays, on August 24, 31 and September 7 to reach Nagercoil at 10 a.m. the next day.

The train will have 21 coaches, including one 2-tier AC, five 3-tier AC, 11 sleeper class, 2 general class and 2 luggage-cum-brake van coaches.