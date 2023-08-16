Pre-Budha Amarnath yatra, searches conducted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

In anticipation of the annual Budha Amarnath yatra in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces carried out a search operation in approximately twelve villages near the Line of Control (LoC), as stated by officials on Wednesday. These searches, the second within a week, focused on the Gursai area of Mendhar sub-division, which lies along the yatra’s route.

As the commencement of the 10-day yatra on August 18 draws near, heightened security measures have been implemented throughout Poonch. On August 17, the traditional ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ will be conducted, followed by the departure of the first group of pilgrims for the yatra on the subsequent day.

The historic Buddha Amarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, stands in Rajpura village within the Mandi tehsil of Poonch. It is renowned as one of the oldest shrines in the Jammu region and garners a significant influx of devotees during the yatra. The culmination of the yatra coincides with the arrival of the ‘Charri Mubarak’ (holy mace) at the shrine from Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

Nestled beside the temple, the sacred River Pulsata holds importance as pilgrims engage in a cleansing bath prior to entering the shrine’s premises.

Collaborating with the Army and CRPF, the police executed a comprehensive search operation in over a dozen villages within Gursai during the early hours of the morning. While further details are pending, this concerted effort underscores the authorities’ dedication to ensuring the safety and smooth progress of the yatra.