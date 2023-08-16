Punjab villages flooded due to water discharge from Pong, Bhakra dams

After the release of surplus water from the Pong and Bhakra dams, multiple villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district along the Beas River and Rupnagar district near the Sutlej River were submerged. Officials reported the flooding on Tuesday, and evacuation measures were taken to ensure the safety of residents. The situation is being closely monitored. The Gurdaspur district administration also urged individuals residing in low-lying areas and near the Beas riverbanks to relocate to safer regions. An advisory from the Punjab government on Monday cautioned residents of Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Tarn Taran districts to avoid approaching the Beas River, following the decision to release water from the Pong dam.

The Pong dam on the Beas and the Bhakra dam on the Sutlej, situated in Himachal Pradesh, are experiencing high water levels due to heavy rainfall in their respective catchment zones. Officials indicated that in Hoshiarpur, various villages like Talwara, Hajipur, Dasuya, Tanda, and Mukerian faced flooding in their farmlands as a result of water discharge from the Pong dam reservoir. The overflow affected low-lying settlements, fields, and nearby homes situated along the Beas River.

Details indicate that the village of Beal Sariana in the Hajipur block is submerged under two to three feet of water, compelling some residents to relocate to a village gurdwara in Purochak. Furthermore, regions such as Patti Naam Nagar, Handowal, Ulaha, Dhade Karwal, and Patti Nve Ghar in the Hajipur area, along with Changarhwan, Chakmirpur, and Sathwan in the Talwara block, are experiencing flooding. Water has also entered fields in Mehtabpur, Mauli, and Naushehra villages in the Mukerian block. In conclusion, due to water releases from the Pong and Bhakra dams, flooding has impacted several Punjab villages, prompting evacuation efforts and ongoing monitoring of the situation.