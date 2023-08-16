RPF officer made burqa-clad passenger chant ‘Jai Mata Di’ in Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting incident

On July 31, Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary reportedly compelled a burqa-clad female passenger aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express to utter “Jai Mata Di” at gunpoint, as stated by police sources cited in Indian Express. The woman has been identified as a witness.

Tragically, the 33-year-old police officer shot and killed his senior colleague, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena, as well as three Muslim passengers aboard the moving train near Palghar in Maharashtra. During the incident, Constable Choudhary, who was responsible for escort duty, discharged 12 rounds from his automatic service rifle.

The violent events unfolded as Constable Choudhary fired at ASI Tika Ram Meena (57) in coach B5. Another passenger, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala (55), was also shot in coach B5. In a separate encounter, passenger Syed Saifuddin was taken to the pantry car where he was fatally shot. Subsequently, Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48) was shot in coach S6.

The report quoted the burqa-clad female passenger’s statement, revealing that the constable aimed his firearm at her and instructed her to say “Jai Mata Di.” He later coerced her to repeat the phrase louder. She was located in coach B3 of the train at the time of the incident.