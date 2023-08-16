Supplyco readies Onam markets; Commodities scarce, except chilli.

As Supplyco prepares to open the Onam markets in Kerala, it faces a shortage of several subsidised commodities among the 13 available. A temporary relief comes from a retendered stock of 1,000 kg of dry chilli, although this won’t fully meet consumer demand even though the price of chilli has slightly dropped in the market.

Initially, contractors failed to supply commodities in response to the tender. The price of chilli had surged to Rs 360 per kg in the open market but later declined to Rs 260 per kg. It’s sold in Supplyco outlets at Rs 75 per kg under subsidy.

In addition to the chilli scarcity, other subsidised items like rice, black chana (Bengal gram), and cowpea are also in short supply. Supplyco, grappling with a financial crisis, owes Rs 560 crore to suppliers. Despite receiving Rs 70 crore from the State government for market intervention, no decision has been made about additional funds.

The uncertain situation extends to the supply of free provision kits for ration-card holders. A decision on this may be announced during the Cabinet meeting on August 16 or the Onam market’s inauguration on August 18. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has recommended kits with 14 items for 5.87 lakh yellow card holders and welfare institution inmates.

With limited time left before Onam, Supplyco is unsure if the scheme can be implemented. In the past, the decision to supply provision kits was made well in advance of the festival. The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation is popularly known as Supplyco.