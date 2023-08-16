Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti faces backlash for alleged Indian flag disrespect at live concert.

In a recent incident, Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti, the lead vocalist of the band Shanti People, is facing legal trouble for an alleged act of disrespect towards the Indian national flag during a concert in Pune. The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, has caught attention after a video of the event went viral on various social media platforms.

Following the incident, a case was lodged against Uma Shanti by Havaldar Tanaji Deshmukh, leading to the intervention of the Mundhwa police. The FIR states that the singer was seen dancing while holding the Tricolour in both hands, after which she threw the flags into the audience.

The Ukrainian band, Shanti People, had been on an India tour, having previously performed in Bengaluru and Bhopal the week before. The Pune concert marked their second performance in the city, as they had previously showcased their music there in October as well.