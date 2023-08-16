Visually impaired professor urges against politicizing Maharaja’s College video issue.

Dr. C U Priyesh, the visually impaired professor at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, found himself embroiled in a social media uproar recently. He vehemently refuted accusations, asserting that his students had never intended to obstruct his path by moving a chair. These statements emerged in response to the suspension of six BA political science students, including KSU leader Muhammad Fazil, over allegations of humiliating the professor.

The controversy erupted following the circulation of a viral video titled ‘attendance matters.’ The footage depicts students seemingly inattentive in class, with one girl relocating a chair, an act misconstrued as impeding Priyesh’s movement.

Priyesh clarified that the student moved the chair to approach him. He explained, “The girl moved the chair aside to reach near me as she guides me from the class to the staff room.”

Both the professor and Fazil contended that the students appeared careless because Priyesh had concluded the lecture and was exiting the class. Expressing his sentiment, Priyesh deemed the video offensive, emphasizing that the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals often go unrecognized. He criticized the recording and sharing of the video and hoped the students would acknowledge their error and return to class. He advocated for an internal resolution of the matter, avoiding repercussions for other students.

He emphasized that the incident need not be politicized, as he remained unaware of the individuals involved. Priyesh clarified, “Fazil used to come late to class as he also works as a students’ union leader. But he always seeks my permission before entering class. I don’t have any issue with Fazil or any other student.”

Fazil maintained that he had not insulted the professor. He recounted arriving late to class that day, seeking permission to enter. According to Fazil, the professor informed him that the class had concluded. In light of his classmates’ laughter, he smiled as well and followed the professor to discuss a project.

Conversely, KSU state president Aloysius Xavier alleged a conspiracy against the student organization behind the video. Xavier announced intentions to file a police complaint in response to the controversy.