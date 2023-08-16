Woman in Delhi kills live-in partner’s minor son by strangulation

A 24-year-old woman from Ranhola, identified as Pooja Kumari, has been apprehended by the police for the alleged murder of 11-year-old Divyansh, the son of her live-in partner. The incident came to light when authorities at BLK Hospital reported a lifeless body with strangulation marks on the neck. Surveillance footage indicated that Pooja Kumari was the last person to visit the child’s residence before his demise.

It is revealed that Pooja Kumari was involved in a live-in relationship with Jitender, the boy’s father. The situation escalated due to Jitender’s unresolved divorce from his wife, which affected his relationship with Pooja Kumari. Their marriage plans remained unfulfilled due to the absence of a divorce. Despite initially living together, they eventually parted ways after constant disagreements over the divorce matter, and Jitender resumed living with his wife.

Pooja Kumari, feeling abandoned and angered by Jitender’s actions, believed that his departure was due to his son. On the day of the incident, she entered the house and, finding Divyansh asleep, committed the heinous act. Subsequently, she concealed the boy’s body inside a bed box after removing the bedding.

The case took a significant turn when the police reviewed over 300 CCTV camera recordings, leading to Pooja Kumari’s arrest. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav confirmed her location based on the surveillance footage. The tragic incident sheds light on the dire consequences of strained relationships and unresolved issues.