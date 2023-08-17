Indian actor Govind Namdev slams the Central Board of Film Certification for giving OMG 2 an Adult certification

Indian actor Govind Namdev has criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for awarding an ‘A’ or Adult certification to the film “OMG 2.” In the movie, Namdev plays the role of a priest alongside actors Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam.

Namdev expressed his displeasure on Facebook and called on the CBFC to reconsider their decision to classify the film as ‘A,’ stating that the film is primarily targeted at teenagers. He pointed out that despite the film being intended for teenagers, it received an ‘A’ certificate, preventing the very audience it was meant for from watching it.

Drawing a comparison to the film “Adipurush,” Namdev criticized CBFC’s approach, claiming that while they should have exercised caution in evaluating the controversial film “Adipurush,” they instead focused their efforts on cutting and censoring a thoughtful and progressive film like “OMG 2.”

In his post, Namdev urged CBFC to rectify their mistake and assign at least a UA (Universal Adult) certificate to “OMG 2.” He emphasized that the film deals with the taboo subject of sex education and is specifically intended to contribute positively to the upbringing of teenagers in society.

“OMG 2” is a sequel to “OMG: Oh My God” and focuses on the theme of sex education. The film’s release coincided with “Gadar 2” on August 11. While the movie received mostly positive reviews from critics, Govind Namdev’s concerns highlight the importance of appropriate certification to ensure that films are accessible to their intended audiences while also taking their content into consideration.