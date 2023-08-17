Indian singer Arijit Singh surpasses Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish; becomes the third most followed artist on Spotify

Indian vocalist Arijit Singh, recognized for his emotionally charged singing in Hindi film music, has achieved a remarkable feat in the global music arena. Outshining international icons Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, he now holds the distinction of being the third most followed artist on Spotify. This accomplishment places him as the third most followed artist on the music streaming platform, highlighting his widespread popularity. This achievement not only underscores the singer’s success but also acknowledges the unwavering backing of his fans who have supported him right from the start. Hailing from a modest background in India, Arijit’s journey to fame has been characterized by his tenacity and resolve, as he transformed setbacks into stepping stones towards his aspirations.

At present, Ed Sheeran holds the top spot as the most followed artist on Spotify, with Ariana Grande closely trailing in second place. To provide context, Arijit has surpassed prominent figures such as Eminem, Drake, The Weeknd, Rihanna, and Adele, in addition to Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, India, Singh’s musical odyssey has transitioned him from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most acclaimed and sought-after vocalists in the Indian music domain. He gained widespread notice through his participation in the reality TV show “Fame Gurukul” in 2005. Although he did not clinch victory in the competition, it marked the inception of his musical career. However, his breakthrough arrived in 2013 when he lent his voice to the song “Tum Hi Ho” from the Bollywood movie “Aashiqui 2.” The song soared to incredible popularity, propelling him to stardom and securing his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Since then, Arijit Singh has consistently delivered a string of hits, continuously astounding audiences with his versatile vocal range and ability to convey a myriad of emotions through his melodies. His songs often forge deep emotional connections with listeners, endearing him to fans who seek music that resonates with their own experiences.

Among his notable tracks are “Channa Mereya” from “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” “Raabta” from “Agent Vinod,” and “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” from “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” among a host of others.