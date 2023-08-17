Opposition lawmakers in Vanuatu boycot after failing in their bid to remove Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau

Following their unsuccessful attempt to oust Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau, opposition lawmakers in Vanuatu opted to boycott the Parliament on Thursday (August 17).

Vanuatu, located in the Pacific, has found itself in the midst of a strategic rivalry between China and Western nations.

Prime Minister Kalsakau narrowly survived a no-confidence motion on Wednesday. The opposition fell just one vote short of the required 27 votes needed to remove him from office. This motion was prompted by his government’s signing of a security agreement with Australia.

Although the no-confidence motion secured 26 votes in favor compared to 23 against, it did not achieve the absolute majority of 27 out of the 52-seat parliament, necessary to unseat the prime minister.

Opposition leader Bob Loughman, speaking to the press on Thursday, asserted that the government of Prime Minister Kalsakau had effectively collapsed and that the matter should now be resolved in court.

The political crisis emerged after Loughman submitted the no-confidence petition, which also criticized the government’s decision to increase the minimum wage.

Loughman highlighted in his address to the Parliament that Vanuatu’s neutrality had been compromised by a recent security pact with Australia. He cautioned against being drawn into unwanted games and manipulated by competing nations in the region to exert dominance.

China has significantly contributed to Vanuatu’s infrastructure, donating structures such as the parliament building, stadiums, and the prime minister’s office, while also constructing roads and wharves.

Conversely, the United States and its allies have been working to discourage Pacific Island nations from strengthening their security ties with China, particularly after Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

To secure support ahead of the no-confidence vote, Prime Minister Kalsakau reshuffled his cabinet. The newly appointed deputy prime minister publicly expressed support for China during the ceremony welcoming the Chinese navy’s medical ship, Peace Ark. Deputy Prime Minister Matai Seremaiah emphasized that health and security ties were integral to their bilateral relations.