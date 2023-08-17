Pilot operating LATAM Airlines flight from Miami to Santiago in Chile dies after falling sick three hours after takeoff

A pilot who was operating a scheduled LATAM Airlines flight from Miami to Santiago in Chile sadly passed away after falling ill three hours following takeoff. Subsequently, the aircraft was diverted to Panama City, where Captain Ivan Andaur, aged 56, was declared deceased upon landing.

The flight, identified as LA505, took off from Miami for Chile on Monday, August 14, carrying 271 passengers. The flight was being operated by LATAM’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with registration CC-BGI. Approximately three hours into the journey, the flight’s commander, Captain Andaur, reportedly required immediate medical assistance. He exited the cockpit and headed to the lavatory, but he collapsed, prompting other crew members to rush to his aid in an emergency response.

Responding swiftly, the flight crew executed an emergency landing at Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport.

Unfortunately, medical professionals on the ground pronounced Captain Andaur deceased upon the plane’s arrival in Panama City. Captain Andaur had devoted 25 years of service to flying for LATAM.

LATAM Airlines Group issued a statement regarding the incident, noting, “LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew.” The statement expressed gratitude for the medical team’s efforts while acknowledging the tragic outcome.

The statement further conveyed, “We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the employee’s family. We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and valuable contribution, always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and commitment.” LATAM Airlines clarified that the crew adhered to essential safety protocols during the flight to ensure the affected pilot’s well-being.

Following the incident, the aircraft resumed its journey from Panama City on Tuesday, August 15, eventually arriving in Santiago after a duration of 5 hours and 31 minutes.

Instances of pilot incapacitation are uncommon. According to Simple Flying, there have been several incidents in 2023 where a crew member fell ill during a flight, leading the remaining pilot to execute a landing.

In March, during a Southwest Airlines flight from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Columbus, Ohio, a pilot operating the Boeing 737-700 became unwell shortly after takeoff and required medical attention. Another commercial pilot who wasn’t on duty assisted with radio communications as the plane returned to Las Vegas.