A powerful 6.3 earthquake strikes Colombia’s capital Bogotá

Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, was jolted by a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Thursday. The substantial tremor triggered fear and panic among residents, resulting in the unfortunate death of a woman who reportedly fell. However, there have been no substantial injuries or significant property damage reported thus far.

According to AFP, journalists on-site described how buildings shook and sirens wailed as the ground trembled, prompting thousands of residents to pour onto the streets. Many were seen reaching for their phones to contact loved ones and ensure their safety.

Bogotá’s mayor, Claudia Lopez, utilized the social media platform X to reassure the public and encourage calmness and vigilance. She stated, “Strong tremor in Bogotá. Let’s remain calm and cautious. Please take all precautions against possible aftershocks. Calm, serenity, and caution.”

Lopez confirmed that the city had only received reports of minor incidents, such as individuals being trapped in elevators and other minor occurrences. She clarified, “Nothing serious.”

In another post, Lopez informed the public that “The only serious incident reported was the throwing of a woman in Madelena from the tenth floor of an apartment building, apparently due to nervous disorder.”

Authorities issued an advisory for citizens, urging them to “Re-enter your homes and workplaces,” along with providing guidance for responding to another tremor.

According to AFP, reports emerged of a landslide occurring in Villavicencio. Additionally, an update from the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management indicated that only windows of homes and businesses were impacted in El Calvario, the town closest to the epicenter. Residents throughout the entire municipality of Calvario were evacuated, as reported by Colombia’s civil defense agency.

While the Colombian Geological Survey (CGS) recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.1, the US Geological Survey (USGS) slightly higher at 6.3.

The Colombian agency noted that the quake transpired at 12:04 pm (1704 GMT) with its epicenter situated in the town of El Calvario, around 40 kilometers southeast of Bogotá.

Shortly after the significant tremor shook Bogotá, a subsequent aftershock measuring 5.9 in magnitude occurred, as conveyed by the CGS on social media. Reuters reported another aftershock registering at a magnitude of 4.8.

Reports from netizens indicated that the earthquake was also felt in nearby cities, including Villavicencio, Bucaramanga, Tunja, and Ibague, all located in proximity to the quake’s epicenter.