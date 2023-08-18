Concrete block from 3rd floor of mall fatally strikes man below.

Tragedy struck in Kottayam town when a 42-year-old lottery dealer, Jino K Abraham, lost his life in a bizarre accident. The incident occurred last night, as a concrete block plummeted from the third floor of a hotel-cum-bar situated next to MC Road, fatally striking Jino. Working at Meenakshi Lucky Centre, housed on the ground floor of a sprawling shopping complex owned by the municipality, Jino had just closed the lottery shop around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

The catastrophic event unfolded when a portion of the hotel’s window dislodged, first hitting the lottery shop’s name board before crashing down on Jino. This concrete block, an element of the window sunshade, descended from a height of approximately 28 feet. Despite swift efforts to rush him to the General Hospital, Jino could not be saved.

The aging shopping complex, more than 50 years old, has come under scrutiny. Following the intervention of the High Court, the municipality is initiating the demolition of other structures within the complex. Notably, the section of the complex housing the hotel was spared due to the owner’s reinforcement efforts.

Jino, survived by his wife Sheeja and children Adone and Aksa, was the son of the late K J Abraham and Philomina. His tragic demise has left the community in shock and mourning.