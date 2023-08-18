CPM Presents Papers Alleging Chinnakanal Property Owned by Kuzhalnadan is a Resort

CPM’s Ernakulam district secretary, C N Mohanan, has unveiled documents that he claims reveal Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s alleged tax evasion through undervaluing a Chinnakanal property in Idukki. Mohanan asserted that Kuzhalnadan operated a resort on a property where commercial establishments are prohibited by law. Mohanan challenged Kuzhalnadan’s assertion that the property was a guest house, stating, “There is proof that the building on his land is indeed a resort when the permit only allowed them to build a house.”

Mohanan also questioned whether Kuzhalnadan had foreign investment permission and noted, “Kuzhalnadan’s earnings are 30 times his disclosed income.” Responding to Kuzhalnadan’s claim that he and his partners purchased the property, Mohanan alleged that the others were merely fronting for him. According to Mohanan, the resort was still accepting bookings, which is against the Land Assignment Act.

In a press conference, Kuzhalnadan defended himself, saying the building was legally a guest house, not a resort, and accused the CPM of political targeting. The CPM lodged a case with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against Kuzhalnadan, and the revenue department is set to inspect the MLA’s land. A key charge by the CPM is that Kuzhalnadan undervalued the land in his title deed compared to his election affidavit, causing a significant discrepancy.

Kuzhalnadan clarified that he owned nearly an acre of land through three title deeds, with the CPM focusing on one covering 55 cents. The situation continues to unfold as allegations and counterclaims persist.