Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: 2 expats win $1 million each

Dubai: 2 expats won $1 million each in the latest draw of Dubai Duty Free. Foysal Hossain, a Bangladeshi national based in Sharjah has won the grand prize of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 431, with the ticket he bought on July 29.

Foysal Hossain is a businessman who owns a supermarket and a quad bike rental shop. He is the second Bangladeshi national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Ratheesh KR, an Indian national based in Dubai won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 432 with ticket number 2545, which he purchased on August 4 on his way to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai.