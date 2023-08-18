Emirates announces expanded service to this country

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has expanded its partnership with Philippine Airlines (PAL). Now, Emirates passengers will be able to fly to Philippine provinces via Cebu and Clark airports. The airline’s initial interline agreement with PAL covered only the Manila airport. Emirates has been flying to the Philippines since 1990 and currently operates 25 weekly flights to Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

By booking a single ticket, Filipinos can fly from Dubai to destinations in PAL’s network. Via Cebu, they can travel to Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Caticlan and Puerto Princesa. Via Clark, they can fly to Cebu, Caticlan, and Busuanga. This is in addition to the 19 Philippine destinations they can access via Manila.

PAL passengers can book Emirates-operated flights to Amman, Birmingham, Cape Town, Dammam, Dublin, Lisbon, Manchester, Muscat, and Riyadh via Dubai.

Travel itineraries can be booked on emirates.com, philippineairlines.com, the Emirates and PAL mobile apps, or via both online and offline travel agents.