Former selection committee head MSK Prasad joins Lucknow Super Giants as a strategic consultant

Former head of the selection committee, MSK Prasad, has joined the support staff of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic consultant on August 17. This recruitment marks the second high-profile addition to LSG’s team ahead of IPL 2024, following the appointment of former Australian legend Justin Langer as the head coach, replacing Andy Flower from Zimbabwe.

In addition to his role as the head of the selection committee, Prasad has also served as the Director of Cricket Operations for his home state Andhra Pradesh at the domestic level.

“His participation at RPSG Sports will play a pivotal role in offering crucial guidance across various critical areas as Head of Talent Search, talent development, and our academy business,” stated LSG in an official announcement.

While the newly-introduced franchise has reached the playoffs in both attempts, they haven’t managed to secure the championship, unlike their counterpart Gujarat Titans who clinched the title in their maiden edition. Alongside Prasad and Langer, the coaching team includes Gautam Gambhir as mentor, Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach, Morne Morkel as bowling coach, and Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach.

Despite numerous white-ball assignments leading up to the 2023 World Cup, the Indian Team has been grappling with several questions, including uncertainties about the wicketkeeper, the players at the number four and five positions, among others.

While the responsibility might fall on makeshift wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who is reportedly back in full fitness and poised for a much-awaited return, the competition for the number four position remains open. The BCCI is awaiting the green light from the NCA for the return of an injured Shreyas Iyer.

In light of both players being unavailable, the question arises regarding the wicketkeeper and the middle-order batsman.

During a discussion on Star Sports, MSK Prasad and former head coach Ravi Shastri revealed India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup and shared their insights on Ishan Kishan’s batting position.

Prasad expressed, “The challenging aspect right now is, if Gill is being considered to open with Rohit, deciding where to place Ishan Kishan becomes a concern. His performances at No. 4 or 5 haven’t justified his place there.”

He further elaborated, “His preference is to bat higher up the order. We should find a way to accommodate him at the top. Perhaps the left-right partnership of Rohit and Ishan Kishan could prove beneficial.”

Prasad also highlighted the history of Rohit’s successful partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and suggested that having Kishan at the top might work well.