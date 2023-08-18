Georgia investigates online threats made against members of the grand jury that indicted Donald Trump

Authorities in the state of Georgia in the United States are currently conducting an investigation into online threats directed at members of the grand jury that recently indicted former President Donald Trump on charges related to alleged interference in the election. This development comes in response to the exposure of personal details, including names and addresses of the grand jury members, on online platforms. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday (August 17) that they are actively working to trace the origins of these threats against the grand jury members who played a role in the indictment of Trump on 13 charges, including racketeering and election meddling.

The situation escalated when personal information, such as addresses and photos of the jurors, was reportedly disseminated on right-wing online forums. Authorities in Fulton County, encompassing Atlanta, the state’s capital, are concerned that these threats could potentially amount to jury intimidation, highlighting the complexity of the matter.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to identify the sources of these threats. Their joint efforts aim to respond promptly to any credible threats and ensure the safety of the individuals who have fulfilled their civic duty as grand jurors.

Advance Democracy, a non-profit research organization, is tracking the posts that disclosed the names and addresses of the Fulton County grand jury members. The group’s president, Dan Jones, a former FBI investigator and a member of the Senate intelligence committee, emphasized that inflammatory language and threats online continue to be fueled by statements from Trump and his allies.

The situation has escalated further, with reports indicating that even two NBC reporters who reported on the grand jury incident have had their supposed addresses shared online. This underscores the urgency for authorities to address the issue and protect those affected.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who oversaw the extensive investigation into the alleged actions by Trump and others to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, has also faced threats. Advance Democracy has called on the Fulton County police to take these threats seriously, emphasizing that not only politicians but also individuals involved in legal processes can become targets.

In recent legal developments, Trump’s lawyers have requested a federal trial in April 2026 for the former president concerning the federal charges tied to his alleged efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump’s response to the indictment had been marked by strong words on his social media platform, Truth Social. The indictment itself, consisting of 98 pages and listing multiple defendants and criminal counts, is publicly accessible, but it omits the personally identifiable information of the grand jurors.