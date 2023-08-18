Gulf country announces two-month ban on fishing kingfish

Manama: Bahrain has announced a two-month ban on fishing kingfish. The Agriculture and Marine Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture announced this.

During the ban period, extending between August 15 and October 15, fishermen are not allowed to catch or sell kingfish. The ban is in line with the resolution taken by the Agricultural Cooperation at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during its 23rd meeting held in Riyadh.

Also Read: Dubai launches new entry permit system

Earlier Oman and Qatar has announced a two-month ban on fishing and trading of kingfish.