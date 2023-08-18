High Court Halts Arrest of Top Cop Lakshman in Monson Mavunkal’s Bogus Antiques Case

The Kerala High Court has intervened by halting the arrest of Inspector General of Police, Lakshman, who has been implicated in a financial fraud case involving the notorious conman, Monson Mavunkal. During Thursday’s court proceedings, the crime branch asserted that Lakshman played a pivotal role in orchestrating Mavunkal’s schemes, even going so far as to manipulate the authenticity of counterfeit artifacts to falsely inflate their value to millions of rupees.

Pending further developments, the High Court has granted a stay on Lakshman’s arrest until next Thursday, August 24th. This temporary reprieve was issued by Justice K Babu, a single bench judge, in response to a petition from the crime branch seeking to revoke Lakshman’s bail.

In defense of his client, Lakshman’s lawyer apprised the court of his absence from the crime branch due to medical reasons, reassuring that he intends to cooperate in the near future.

The crime branch, after serving two notices to Lakshman and not receiving his appearance, opted to approach the court to rescind his bail. They have also expressed to both the court and the state police chief that the investigation will remain stagnant unless Lakshman is apprehended and subjected to interrogation.