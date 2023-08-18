Neeraj Chopra: Familiar with Pressure, It’s My Comfort Zone

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has been working diligently to breach the elusive 90-metre mark in javelin throwing. He believes that favorable conditions are all he needs to achieve this feat, especially after narrowly missing it last year with a throw of 89.94m at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

Chopra expressed his confidence during an interview with Jio Cinema, stating, “Definitely, I’m close. I just need one perfect day with favorable weather conditions and I am confident I’ll be able to achieve the throw.”

As he gears up to lead India’s challenge in the World Championship, Chopra shared how he’s grown accustomed to managing the high expectations placed on him. He mentioned, “I have somewhat become accustomed to handling pressure. However, when I participate in competitions that occur once every two to four years (like the World Championships and the Olympics), there is undoubtedly a sense of responsibility.”

He continued, “But, I always give my hundred per cent and perform with complete focus. Initially, there were other factors which used to overwhelm me but gradually I have gotten used to it.”

Chopra discussed the challenges of maintaining consistency and high performance against top athletes, especially after returning from an injury. He reflected, “Competing and being consistent at the highest level against the world’s best athletes is definitely challenging.”

Looking ahead to the World Championships, Chopra emphasized his goal of mental preparedness, saying, “I’m not carrying a specific throwing distance or medal target in my mind, but it’s important that when I compete there – I don’t want to have any fear of injury or anything else on my mind. I want to give it my best, and if that happens, I will come back better than before.”

He revealed his mental training approach, stating, “Along with my regular training, I often also engage in visualization, which is quite enjoyable for me. It helps me feel like I’m already there competing and creates a mental picture; it has become a part of my routine.”

Addressing the inspiration he provides to others, Chopra humbly shared, “Especially, when I hear it from other athletes as well. I come from a small village, and I believe that if I can win it for my country, then anyone can.”

Looking toward the future, he expressed confidence in the emerging talent in Indian athletics, saying, “I am confident that in the coming years, our performances in the Olympics and World Championships are only going to get better.”

Regarding his preparation for the Paris Olympics, Chopra outlined a step-by-step approach, focusing on staying physically fit, mentally prepared, and addressing technical improvements.

He summarized, “The most important thing (next year) will be to keep myself physically fit, and mentally prepared, and to focus on addressing any technical issues or areas for improvement.”