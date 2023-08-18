Priyanka Chopra is no longer the owner of New York eatery Sona

Priyanka Chopra is no longer a proprietor of the New York establishment Sona. In collaboration with Maneesh Goyal, Chopra initiated the Indian dining venue in 2021. A spokesperson for the actress released a statement to the press confirming the development. The statement conveyed that Priyanka has opted to discontinue her partnership at Sona. However, the restaurant will remain operational.

The statement further conveyed that the inception of this venture will forever constitute a “proud and momentous occasion” in Priyanka’s professional journey. It acknowledged her endeavor to spotlight Indian culture through storytelling, whether it be by means of compelling cinematic and television content or meticulously crafted dishes reflecting India’s haute cuisine.

Goyal stated that even though Priyanka is stepping back from the business, her influence is evident throughout Sona. He remarked, “Her influence is deeply ingrained in Sona. While her role as a creative collaborator may have evolved, she remains an integral part of the Sona community, and we anticipate promising new ventures on both our horizons.”

Despite the inception of Sona amidst the constraints of Covid-19 in March 2021, it swiftly amassed a substantial following on social media. The eatery swiftly garnered the attention of numerous celebrities from its outset. Priyanka frequently shared images from the establishment and even hosted familial gatherings there.

Moreover, in 2022, she introduced the Sona Home collection, encompassing an array of items including dinnerware, table linens, bar accessories, decorative items, and gifts.