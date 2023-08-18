Security guard opens fire after argument over dogs in Indore; Two killed

Indore: Two persons died and six people sustained injuries when a man opened fired on some of his neighbours after an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said Friday. The accused was identified as Rajpal Rajawat who is employed as a security guard at a bank and resides in the Krishna Bagh colony of the city.

‘Rajpal, a resident of Krishna Bagh colony, got into an argument with some neighbhours in his colony over pet dogs. As the argument escalated Rajawat went to the roof of his house and fired in the air and then at people standing below’, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amrendra Singh (Khajrana police station) said.

The DCP further added that six persons were injured and two were killed in the shooting. ‘Eight persons received the gunshots among whom two persons, namely Rahul and Vimal died at the spot. Six of them sustained injuries who are undergoing treatment at a hospital’, said DCP Singh. The accused has been arrested and his gun was seized, the police said. Further details are awaited.