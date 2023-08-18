Supreme Court: Maternity Benefits Granted Beyond Contract Period.

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling emphasizes that maternity benefits must be granted even if they extend beyond the contractual employment period. The court highlighted that the Maternity Benefits Act envisions benefits continuing beyond employment. It stated, “entitlement to medical benefits… goes beyond the confines of employment duration.”

This case centered around a pathology doctor denied maternity benefits when her contract ended during her maternity leave. The 3-judge bench overturned a Delhi High Court ruling limiting benefits to 11 days. The court directed the employer to pay benefits according to the Maternity Benefits Act, 1961, within 3 months.

The court observed that the Act allows benefits even if an employee is dismissed during pregnancy, indicating that benefits extend beyond employment. It also cited previous judgments confirming this principle, and highlighted that section 27 of the Act overrides other laws and agreements.

The case debated whether maternity benefits apply to contractual employees beyond their contractual period. The respondent argued against extending benefits beyond the contract, fearing claims of contract extension. However, the court noted the statutory provision and concluded benefits shouldn’t be limited by employment period.

The case background involves a contractual pathology doctor at Janakpuri Hospital, Delhi. Her maternity leave request was cut short based on her expired contract. Despite challenging this in the Central Administrative Tribunal and Delhi High Court, she found no relief until the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.