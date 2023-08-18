Tobi Amusan, world record holder in women’s 100 metres hurdles has her doping suspension lifted

Tobi Amusan, the current world record holder in the women’s 100 metres hurdles, has had her interim suspension for doping lifted immediately, as confirmed by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday.

Following a majority decision by a panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, it was determined that the Nigerian athlete had not contravened any regulations related to anti-doping.

Last month, the AIU had provisionally suspended Amusan due to instances of “whereabouts failures,” which involved her inability to complete three drug tests within a span of 12 months.

According to the Anti-Doping Rules of World Athletics, the prescribed penalty for three instances of whereabouts failures is a two-year period of ineligibility.

Amusan, aged 26, created history by becoming the first Nigerian athlete to achieve the status of world champion and world record holder in an athletics discipline. Her remarkable feat occurred in 2022 during the competition in Eugene, Oregon, where she completed the event in an astounding time of 12.12 seconds.