Vedanta Sesa Goa celebrates 77th Independence Day

Panaji: Vedanta Sesa Goa celebrated India’s 77th Independence Day across all five states and two continents of its operations. Priya Agarwal Hebbar- Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and Non-executive Director of Vedanta Ltd, Akarsh Hebbar- Global Managing Director of Semiconductor & Display Businessand and Navin Jaju, CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa, hoisted the national flags at Vedanta’s flagship CSR initiative Sesa Football Academy (SFA), Sirsaim and Panjim respectively.

‘I am heartened by the discipline, passion and vigor exuded by these remarkable young football stars. Their spirit and talent instil confidence in their potential to proudly don India colours and represent the nation on an international stage. We are proud for them,’ said Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

‘On the momentous occasion of the 77th Independence Day, we pay homage to our martyrs and freedom fighters, from whom we draw inspiration for ‘Giving Back to the nation’. Vedanta remains deeply rooted in the Nation building, epitomizing the spirit of ‘Gargv Se – Vedanta For India’ by being the highest value creator leveraging multi-capital approach with focus on ESG & sustainability,’ said Navin Jaju.

Vedanta Sesa Goa had earlier launched ‘Garv Se-Vedanta for India’ campaign. It was launched on 24th Kargil Diwas as a prelude to the 77th Independence Day. The campaign culminated on Independence Day as the celebrations were marked by vibrant cultural programs.