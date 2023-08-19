Bar Council Receives Complaint: Lawyer Kuzhalnadan Barred from Operating Resort

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan, known for vocally criticizing the Left Democratic Front government’s alleged wrongdoings, is now facing allegations of tax evasion and money laundering tied to a property transaction in Idukki district.

Kuzhalnadan, also a successful lawyer, is now under scrutiny for allegedly breaching the rules set by the Bar Council of Kerala.

A complaint lodged against the MLA on Saturday accuses him of violating the bar council’s regulation which stipulates that “a person enrolled as a lawyer is not permitted to run a commercial enterprise.”

C.K. Sajeev, a representative of the All-India Lawyers’ Union at the Ernakulam District Court, filed the complaint with the Kerala Bar Council, alleging that Kuzhalnadan was running a resort named ‘Kappithans Bungalow’ in Idukki’s Chinnakanal in violation of the rules.

Sajeev’s complaint states, “Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who is registered as a lawyer under number K/1609/2001, is operating a resort named ‘Kappithans Bungalow’ in Idukki’s Chinnakanal. It has been discovered that Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Tom Sabu, and Tony Sabu have received a registration document for ‘Kappithans Bungalow’ from the Chinnakanal Gram Panchayat. Although the application for registration indicates that the resort is a partnership project, the Advocates’ Act of 1961 prohibits lawyers from operating a commercial establishment as partners or sole proprietors.”

The complaint highlights that lawyers enrolled under Rule 47 of the Act are not permitted to engage in business activities. Since Kuzhalnadan has not obtained a resort license in the name of a partnership firm, the complaint urges the Bar Council to take action against him for ‘professional misconduct.’

An additional complaint regarding the property transaction has been filed with the Vigilance department, which has initiated a preliminary inquiry and is awaiting a land resurvey report.

Kuzhalnadan, a prominent Congress leader, has repeatedly stirred controversy by exposing alleged corruption and norm violations within the ruling establishment. His direct allegations, particularly against the Chief Minister, have drawn significant attention.