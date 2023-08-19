Canada’s western province of British Columbia declares state of emergency amid ‘worst wildfires’

The Canadian province of British Columbia’s western region declared a state of emergency on Friday (August 18) as wildfires surged through the mountains near West Kelowna, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Officials issued a statement indicating that the next 24 to 48 hours could be of utmost importance.

British Columbia Premier David Eby announced, “We are declaring a provincial state of emergency to ensure that we have rapid access to any tools that we may need to respond to this situation. And these tools are necessary to support communities, to support families and support those brave frontline workers who are battling the fires in our forests and in our communities.”

He further stated that the province was facing its most severe wildfire season in history. The situation escalated significantly within the last 24 hours, with the evacuation tally surging from around 4,500 homes to approximately 15,000 homes.

The government of British Columbia released a statement acknowledging the rapid evolution of the situation over the past day and expressing anticipation of challenging days ahead.

Jason Brolund, the fire chief of West Kelowna, reported that extensive efforts were made to safeguard the community overnight. He described the sky turning orange due to the clouds and the fire, creating a surreal atmosphere.

Officials confirmed that more than 2,400 buildings were evacuated, with many more on high alert. Brolund noted that several structures were lost in West Kelowna during the night.

West Kelowna, situated east of Vancouver, is home to a population of 36,000. The wildfires also led to evacuations in Kelowna, which is inhabited by about 150,000 people.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while visiting an evacuation center for Northwest Territories residents, assured that the government would do everything possible to aid communities in recovering from the “terrible losses.”

Trudeau affirmed the federal government’s commitment, stating, “The federal government is there with significant military assets. We’re coordinating the air evacuations, we’re making sure that we’re there to respond to all the needs of the community now, and we’ll be there in the coming months and years as we look to keep people safe moving forward even as we rebuild in places where there are terrible losses.”

He commended first responders, police, and volunteers for their extraordinary efforts, underscoring that Canadians’ support for one another was truly remarkable.

Trudeau emphasized the nation’s collective resilience amid various challenges, such as wildfires, floods, and extreme weather events across the country. He praised the unity and dedication of Canadians in responding to crises and assisting affected communities.