ESIC adds 20.27 lakh new members in June

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, (ESIC) has added more than 20.27 lakh new workers in June. Data released by the Union Labour and Employment Ministry revealed this. As per data, around 24,298 new establishments have been registered and brought under the ESIC in June.

9.77 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations. Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that there has been net enrollment of 3.87 lakh female members in June. The data shows that a total 71 transgender employees have registered under ESI Scheme.

The ESIC operates health insurance scheme — Employees’ State Insurance (ESI). The ESI, a social security and health scheme for Indian workers, is financed out of contributions from employers and employees. It manages a corpus for more than 3 crore Insured Persons (IP).