Full list of new and updated names of Dubai Metro stations

Dubai: Dubai Metro was launched September 9, 2009. It was the most ambitious projects of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). More than 1.7 million users ride on the Metro each day. The Dubai Metro has a total of 47 stations distributed across 2 lines; Red and Green.

Here is a complete list of all the Dubai Metro stations that have faced name changes until its inception, and their current and updated names:

Line Previous Station Name(s) Current Station Names

Red Line Al Rashidiya Centrepoint

Red Line Al Jafiliya max

Red Line Dubai Marina/DAMAC Properties Sobha Realty

Transit Line Khalid Bin Al Waleed Burjuman

Red Line Noor Islamic Bank/Noor Bank/Al Safa Onpassive

Red Line Al Karama ADCB

Red Line First Gulf Bank/First Abu Dhabi Bank/Umm Al Sheif Equiti

Red Line Nakheel Al Khail

Red Line DUBAL Energy

Red Line Jebel Ali Industrial Danube

Red Line Al Fahidi/Sharaf DG Mashreq

Red Line Jebel Ali UAE Exchange

Red Line Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) DMCC

Red Line Nakheel Harbour and Tower Jebel Ali