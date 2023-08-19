Full list of new and updated names of Dubai Metro stations

Dubai: Dubai Metro was launched September 9, 2009. It was the most ambitious projects of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). More than 1.7 million users ride on the Metro each day. The Dubai Metro has a total of 47 stations distributed across 2 lines; Red and Green.
Here is a complete list of all the Dubai Metro stations that have faced name changes until its inception, and their current and updated names:
Line Previous Station Name(s) Current Station Names
Red Line Al Rashidiya Centrepoint
Red Line Al Jafiliya max
Red Line Dubai Marina/DAMAC Properties Sobha Realty
Transit Line Khalid Bin Al Waleed Burjuman
Red Line Noor Islamic Bank/Noor Bank/Al Safa Onpassive
Red Line Al Karama ADCB
Red Line First Gulf Bank/First Abu Dhabi Bank/Umm Al Sheif Equiti
Red Line Nakheel Al Khail
Red Line DUBAL Energy
Red Line Jebel Ali Industrial Danube
Red Line Al Fahidi/Sharaf DG Mashreq
Red Line Jebel Ali UAE Exchange
Red Line Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) DMCC
Red Line Nakheel Harbour and Tower Jebel Ali
