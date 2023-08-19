Gulf country announces new exit rules for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced a new exit rules for expats. The new law is aimed at all foreigners looking to exit the country for any reason. The new travel rules will be effective immediately.

As per the new law, all expat departing the country will now be required to settle all traffic fines and registered violations against them before they can depart.

Authorities in the country have launched several user-friendly methods for paying off fines, including:

The Sahel mobile app

Ministry of Interior web portal

Traffic collection offices at Kuwait International Airport and sea ports

General traffic departments