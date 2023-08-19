Indians 30% of workforce in Kuwait

Kuwait City: Indian expats account for more than 30% of total workforce in Kuwait. Data released by the Kuwait government revealed this. Indians continue to lead the workforce with around 877,000 male and female workers, followed by Egyptians, Kuwaitis, Filipinos and Bangladeshi workers.

As per data, the total number of workers in Kuwait’s labour force, including domestic workers, increased during the first 7 months of 2023 to around 3 million. It was at 2.79 million at the end of December 2022. Excluding domestic workers, the number of workers in the government and private sectors rose by around 39,000 in the first 7 months of 2023, from 2.036 million workers by the end of December 2022 to 2.075 million by the end of July 2023.

The number of Kuwaiti workers rose to 450,000 by the end of July 2023. Expats accounted for 94% of the increase in employees, from 1.594 million by the end of December 2022 to 1.633 million workers by the end of July 2023.