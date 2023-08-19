IndiGo to operate direct flights to this country

New Delhi: Leading air carrier based in India, IndiGo will operate direct flights connecting New Delhi with Tashkent in Uzbekistan. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the operations of Indigo Airlines to Tashkent.

The service will start from September 22. The airline will operate 4 flights a week.

The airline will also operate flights connecting New Delhi with Almaty in Kazakhstan . The service begin from September 23. The airline will operate 3 flights per week.

Also Read: Moody’s affirms India’s credit rating

With the launch of flight services to these two new cities, IndiGo will be operating to a total of 111 destinations, including 32 in the international markets.