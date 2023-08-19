DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

International Chess Federation: Transgender chess players will not be permitted to compete in women’s tournaments

Aug 19, 2023, 08:10 am IST
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 09: Visitors play chess at The World Chess Club Berlin, a cafe and bar geared towards chess enthusiasts, on May 09, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The club is part of the new Berlin home of World Chess, a company seeking to raise chess to a mass market sport by hosting international tournaments of top players broadcast live from its Berlin studio through partnerships to 30 countries. World Chess was previously based primarily in Moscow, though Russia's military invasion of Ukraine forced the company and a staff of 40 to move abroad, mostly to Germany and Georgia. "We didn't want to validate the war with our presence," said World Chess CEO Ilya Merenzon, who also described how the company's logo became popularly adapted in Russia as a peace symbol, leading to the scrutiny of authorities. Today World Chess boasts over 600,000 members and is currently hosting the Armageddon Championship Series. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Temporary new regulations set to be implemented by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) starting Monday will prohibit transgender chess players from participating in women’s tournaments.

FIDE, headquartered in Lausanne, announced that individuals who have undergone gender transition from male to female will not be permitted to take part in women’s events until FIDE makes a new decision regarding their eligibility. This forthcoming decision is expected to be made within a two-year timeframe, as stated by the organization.

It is important to note that these restrictions will not apply to transgender men competing in men’s categories. However, transgender men who secured women’s titles before transitioning will have those titles revoked under the temporary rules.

FIDE emphasized that there will be no constraints on individuals who have changed their gender from participating in the open section of chess tournaments.

While FIDE did not provide explicit reasons for these measures, it highlighted that gender reassignment significantly impacts a player’s status and future eligibility for tournaments.

The announcement has generated criticism from transgender players, with some expressing their disagreement with the decision. Transgender journalist and chess player Ana Valens conveyed her viewpoint in an article published on The Mary Sue website, stating, “I don’t think I’m smarter than most cis women, nor do I think that my pre-transition years have given me an innate advantage at chess.”

In the realm of sports, other organizations have also implemented measures to exclude transgender athletes from women’s competitions. This includes the International Cycling Union (UCI), World Athletics, and the International Swimming Federation, which have all taken steps in this direction.

