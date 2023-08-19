International Chess Federation: Transgender chess players will not be permitted to compete in women’s tournaments

Temporary new regulations set to be implemented by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) starting Monday will prohibit transgender chess players from participating in women’s tournaments.

FIDE, headquartered in Lausanne, announced that individuals who have undergone gender transition from male to female will not be permitted to take part in women’s events until FIDE makes a new decision regarding their eligibility. This forthcoming decision is expected to be made within a two-year timeframe, as stated by the organization.

It is important to note that these restrictions will not apply to transgender men competing in men’s categories. However, transgender men who secured women’s titles before transitioning will have those titles revoked under the temporary rules.

FIDE emphasized that there will be no constraints on individuals who have changed their gender from participating in the open section of chess tournaments.

While FIDE did not provide explicit reasons for these measures, it highlighted that gender reassignment significantly impacts a player’s status and future eligibility for tournaments.

The announcement has generated criticism from transgender players, with some expressing their disagreement with the decision. Transgender journalist and chess player Ana Valens conveyed her viewpoint in an article published on The Mary Sue website, stating, “I don’t think I’m smarter than most cis women, nor do I think that my pre-transition years have given me an innate advantage at chess.”

In the realm of sports, other organizations have also implemented measures to exclude transgender athletes from women’s competitions. This includes the International Cycling Union (UCI), World Athletics, and the International Swimming Federation, which have all taken steps in this direction.